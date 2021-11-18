YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India gets reelected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term with 164 votes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    United Nations, Nov 18: India on Wednesday won the re-election to the executive board of the UN's cultural and education organisation for the 2021-25 term.

    "India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," tweeted the Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

    India gets reelected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term with 164 votes

    The election of members of the executive board took place on Wednesday. In Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also were elected.

    The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the UN agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference. A

    cting under the authority of the General Conference, the board examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General. It consists of 58 member-states each with a four-year term of office, according to the UNESCO website.

    More UNESCO News  

    Read more about:

    unesco

    Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X