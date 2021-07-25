Telangana’s 13th century Ramappa temple conferred UNESCO heritage tag

Rythu Bandhu scheme 2021: How to check online payment of TS Rythu Bandhu status, Eligibility and documents

New Delhi, July 25: The 13th-century Ramappa in Palampet, Telangana has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana.

"On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

13th century marvel Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019. The temple was named after its chief sculptor Ramappa. It is one of the very few temples in the world named after its sculptor. Excellent, says PM Modi "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Majestic temple The temple is a Sivalayam, where Lord Ramalingeswara is worshipped. Marco Polo, during his visit to the Kakatiya Empire, allegedly called the temple "the brightest star in the galaxy of temples". Ramappa Temple stands majestically on a 6 ft high star-shaped platform. The hall in front of the sanctum has numerous carved pillars that have been positioned to create an effect that combines light and space wonderfully. UNESCO world heritage tag The Temple was included in the proposed UNESCO World Heritage Site "The Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways", in 2019 on the "tentative list". The proposal was submitted to UNESCO on 10 September 2010.On 25th of July 2021, this temple finally inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 20:12 [IST]