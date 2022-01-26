This video of unusual coral reefs will leave you wonderstruck! Watch here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The highly unusual discovery of coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti has left many wonderstruck.

A video was posted by UNESCO which shows the recently discovered coral reefs considered as one of the world's largest. A scientific research mission supported by

@UNESCO has discovered one of the world's largest coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti. This highly unusual discovery is a great leap forward for #science!

A scientific research mission supported by @UNESCO has discovered one of the world's largest coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti.



This highly unusual discovery is a great leap forward for #science!



Read more about @AlexisRosenfeld's #1Ocean project: https://t.co/l3RBzo9QRR pic.twitter.com/XuW9CpXTDc — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) January 20, 2022

The reef is located at depths of between 30 and 65 metres. It is approximately 3km in length and between 30m and 60/65m wide, which makes it one of the most extensive healthy coral reefs on record. The giant rose-shaped corals are up to 2 metres in diameter, UNESCO said.

This is highly unusual because, up to now, the vast majority of the world's known coral reefs sit at depths of up to 25m. So this discovery suggests that there are many more large reefs out there, at depths of more than 30 metres, in what is known as the ocean's 'twilight zone', which we simply do not know about, UNSECO also added. You can read the full report here:

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:59 [IST]