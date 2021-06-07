Delhi unlock 2.0: Kejriwal appeals to people to follow Covid guidelines as Metro, markets reopen

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 07: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour amid the unlocking process in the national capital.

Kejriwal on Saturday had announced further relaxations in the lockdown, and said Delhi Metro would operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and malls in the national capital would open on an odd-even basis from June 7.

"Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the precautions to prevent corona completely - wear a mask, keep social distance and keep washing hands, there should be no laxity at all," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"One has to stay away from corona infection and also bring the economy back on track," the chief minister added. Malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis in accordance with their shop numbers, from Monday morning.

The Delhi Metro also resumed services from Monday but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said. However, only half of the available trains have been inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines, officials said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 20 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown, which was first imposed on April 19 and then successively extended by the city government.

'If Pizza can be delivered, why not ration?': Kejriwal after doorstep delivery of ration scheme stalled

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, trains begun plying, with the scheduled starting time for services being 6 am. "Only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines," a DMRC official had said on Sunday.

Delhi recorded 381 fresh cases of Covid, the lowest in over two and a half months and 34 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.5 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.

Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions, officials said.

The general public is advised to cooperate with the metro authorities in ensuring compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises throughout their travel, officials said.

"In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50 per cent seating inside trains, public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station," the DMRC had said in a statement after the chief minister had announced relaxations in lockdown norms.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 10:03 [IST]