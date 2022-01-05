Omicron detected in 54 pc of new Covid cases, spreading in community in Delhi: Jain

Delhi: DDMA issues order regarding weekend curfew; check guidelines

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Covid-19 situation in Delhi was reviewed at a meeting held by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday under the leadership of Hon'ble Lt. Governor.

After the meeting, the DDMA issued additional guidelines on weekend curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus, including the highly contagious and transmissible Omicron variant in Delhi.

The weekend curfew will be in force from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Check out the guidelines on weekend curfew:

a) All Offices of GNCT of Delhi/Autonomous Bodies/Corporations shall remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments. Police. Prisons, Home Guards. Civil Defence. Fire and emergency Services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Services. GAD. Electricity. Water and Sanitation. Public Transport (Air/Railways/Delhi Metro/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport ( such as handling of cargo. ticketing, air freight station. CFS, ICD etc.). Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services. DCPCR. CCIs, Child-Line Helpline, CWCs, Department of Women & Child Development. and all other essential services. However all officers/officials shall work from home All Heads of the Department of GNCTO shall attend their offices and may also call their relevant officers/officials in office as per the requirement with regard to delivery of essential services/activities as well as COVID-19 related works. The uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by the concerned departments/agencies.

b) There shall be 'Weekend Curfew' on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi from 10 PM of Friday till 5 AM of subsequent Monday.

The following categories of individuals are however, exempted from the restriction on movement during night/weekend curfew:

(i) The officers/officials who are involved in essential and emergency services. as stipulated in pare 4(a) above, shall be allowed. on production of valid 1 card during night/weekend curfew

(ii) Officers/officials of Government of India. its autonomous/subordinate offices and PSUs, on production of valid ID card and as per the restrictions imposed by Government of India

(iii) Hon'ble Judges and all Judicial officers / officials /staff members of all courts of Delhi (Hon'ble Supreme Court of India / Hon'ble High Court of Delhi / District Courts I Tribunals) as well as Advocates I Legal Counsels, connected with the case hearing on production of valid I card I Service ID Card ID Photo Entry Passes Permission Letters Issued by the court administration.

(iv) Officers/officials functioning in the offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post on production of valid ID card.

(v) All private medical personnel such as Doctors. nursing staff. paramedical. etc and other hospital services (such as hospitals. diagnostic centers. testing laboratories. pharmacies. pharmaceutical companies. medical oxygen suppliers and other medical & health services including incidental services/activities such as supply of medical instruments 8 consumables, sanitation, security. etc ). On production of valid ID card

(vi) Pregnant women and patents for getting medical / health services along with attendant on production of valid 1 card I Doctor's prescription medical papers.

(vii) Persons who are going for COVID-19 Testing or Vaccination, on production of valid ID card.

(viii) Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket (e) Electronic and print Media on production of valid I card.

(ix) Persons/students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid Admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card or examination duty order

X) Movement of individual for marriage related gatherings upto 20 persons (on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card)

Further, the movement of the individuals for the activities specified as 'Essential goods & services or 'Exempted category' as prescribed in DDMA Order No 460 dated 08 08.2021 (except activities as stipulated above) shall be allowed during night / weekend curfew with the possession of e-paas (In soft or hard copy) only. which can be obtained by applying on the website 'www.delhigov.in. The concerned District Magistrates shall be responsible for issuance of e-passes for above activities in the respective jurisdiction.

c) Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100% of the seating capacity Standing passengers are not allowed.

D) Transportation by buses Infra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with 100% seating capacity of the buses Standing passengers are not allowed in the case of buses. boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door only.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 0:49 [IST]