Delhi court orders FIR against BJP leader Sambit Patra over doctored video of CM Kejriwal

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 23: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered registration of FIR against BJP leader Sambit Patra for sharing an edited video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

In January, the BJP spokesperson had posted a doctored video of the Delhi CM on Twitter in which Kejriwal was seen highlighting the benefits of the three farm laws, which will be formally withdrawn by the Centre in the forthcoming Winter session in Parliament.

The Delhi CM was heard claiming that the farmers would not lose their land, MSP or their 'mandi'. Also, the laws would ensure the farmers get the best price for their produce as they would be able to sell their crops anywhere in the country.

The post was flagged by Twitter as a "manipulated video."

It was later revealed that the clip was created using multiple smaller clips from a TV interview. In fact, he had slammed the bills in the interview.

The AAP had criticised Sambit Patra for sharing the edited video and accused him of trying to malign Aravind Kejriwal's image. Also, a case was filed against the BJP under various sections.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 17:54 [IST]