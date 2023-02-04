Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam, Asif Tanha in 2019 Jamia violence case

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 04: A Delhi court on Saturday cleared Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha of all charges in a case related to violence that erupted after a clash between Delhi Police and people protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Saket court additional sessions judge Arul Verma pronounced the order.

    Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma discharged them in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019.

    A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

    However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

    Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 13:30 [IST]
    X