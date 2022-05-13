Delhi: 26 killed, several injured in fire at building near Mundka Metro station

Delhi: SDMC to carry out demolition drive in New Friends Colony today

New Delhi, May 13: At least 26 people were killed and several others were in a major fire that broke out at a building near Mundka Metro Station in West Delhi on Friday.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the blaze, broke the windows of the building, rescued people and got the injured admitted in a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the three-storey commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The fire initiated from the first floor of the building which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the DCP said.

The owner of the company is in police custody.

Fire brigades present at the spot are trying to bring the situation under control. Ambulance is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victims, police said.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.