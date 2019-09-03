  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured after four-storey building collapses in Seelampur, several feared trapped

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, September 3: In a tragic incident, at least two people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Seelampur area of North-East Delhi, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector Balwan said on Tuesday.

    Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured after four-storey building collapses in Seelampur, several feared trapped
    Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

    "Two dead bodies were recovered from the site. The locals have said that close to five people were trapped in the area, out of which three were recovered and sent to the hospital for treatment. We also conducted a canine search to find out if there are any more people trapped in the debris but could not find anything," Balwan told ANI here.

    According to Delhi Police, two people died and three others have been injured in collapse of an under construction building in Seelampur area of North-East Delhi.

    The two deceased have been identified as Moni (21) and Mohammed Yaseen (65) while Arman, Sahajan Begum, and Samshudin were injured in the building collapse in K Block of JJ Colony on Monday night.

    Delhi': Power consumption highest at night this summer

    It has been reported that fire department got a call about the incident at 11:29 pm on Monday.

    As soon as the incident was reported, six fire tenders were sent to the site, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.

    As per eyewitnesses, the building collapsed while some people were attending an event organized by a local resident on the ground floor.

    The injured ones have been rushed to a hospital in the area.

    Several persons are feared to be trapped in the debris at the site of the incident which took place on Monday night.

    The cause of the building collapse has not been ascertained yet. Police said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

    Another similar incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh on Monday, where two people died after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Visakhapatnam.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi building collapse

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue