70 districts registered over 150 per cent increase in active COVID cases: Health ministry

Maharashtra, Punjab and three other states witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases: Union health ministry

Only 44 per cent of people wear face masks says Health Ministry

Shortage is not the problem: Health Ministry slams states for 'mismanaging' COVID vaccines

Delhi, Maha among 13 states showing some signs of decline in new cases but still early days: Health Ministry

Declare 'black fungus' a 'notified disease' under Epidemic Disease Act: Home Ministry tells states

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 20: Health Ministry have urged the state governments to make Black Fungus (mucormycosis) a 'notified disease' under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Multiple cases of deadly fungal infection mucormycosis have been reported in the recovering coronavirus patients.

The black fungal infection, triggered by Covid-19, last year caused many of the patients to lose their eyesight.

After Rajasthan, the Telangana government has declared Black Fungus (mucormycosis) a disease that is primarily affecting COVID-19 recovered patients as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Telangana declares Black Fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act 1897

All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus by the union health ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research, it said.

"It is also made mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to Health Department," the notification said.

Medical Superintendents of all government and private hospitals shall ensure strict compliance and send reports on a daily basis attached in the form of annexure to the health Department, it added.

A senior official of the Health department on Tuesday said the state has about 80 cases of Black Fungus under treatment in both government and private hospitals.

Covid-linked mucormycosis: Rajasthan govt declares black fungus as epidemic

The government has designated the Gandhi General Hospital and state-run ENT Hospital as nodal centers for the treatment of Black Fungus.

So what id black fungus?

Mucormycosis is a very rare but serious fungal infection. It is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 14:19 [IST]