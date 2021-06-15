Nearly 85 per cent decline in daily COVID-19 cases: Union Health Ministry

Delhi, Maha among 13 states showing some signs of decline in new cases but still early days: Health Ministry

New Delhi, June 15: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that the country has witnessed a 85 per cent decline in the daily COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak. This information comes as a sign of relief as the country has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic for almost two years now.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the nation was witnessing such a situation after 75 days.

"Almost 85 per cent decline has been seen in daily cases since the highest reported peak. We are witnessing this situation after 75 days, thus indicating an overall decline in infection rate," he said at the presser.

The Joint Secretary compared the present year's infection rate with the first wave. He said at least 3.28 per cent of children between the age group of 1-10 years contracted the infection in the first wave while 3.05 per cent got it this year.

"8.03 per cent got infected in 11-20 years of age group in first wave and 8.5% in the second wave," he further added.

"Vaccination is an additional tool in the fight against coronavirus. I urge everyone to prioritise hygiene and abide by COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and social distancing. Avoid travel as much as you can," Agarwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that the Delta variant has not yet been classified as a variant of concern. Paul, however, added that there is a need to know more about the variant.

"Delta variant played major role in the second wave. An additional mutation of this variant, known as Delta Plus, has been detected and submitted to global data system. It has been seen in Europe since March and was brought into public domain on June 13," Dr. Paul said.

"This (Delta Plus) is a variant of interest. It has not yet been classified as a variant of concern. As per data available in public domain, this variant nullifies the use of monoclonal antibody. We will study & learn more about this variant," he added.

