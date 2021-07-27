YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    More than 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given so far: Health ministry

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 27: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 44.58 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 36.87 lakh (36,87,239) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, according to a 7 PM provisional report.

    vaccine

    The ministry stated that 17,71,541 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,69,421 vaccine doses as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday.

    Will strive to provide relief to people hit by COVID, floods: CM-designate BommaiWill strive to provide relief to people hit by COVID, floods: CM-designate Bommai

    Cumulatively, 14,43,08,571 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 68,72,779 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

    Five states --Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

    Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine coronavirus health ministry

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 23:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X