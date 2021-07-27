More than 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given so far: Health ministry

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 27: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 44.58 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 36.87 lakh (36,87,239) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, according to a 7 PM provisional report.

The ministry stated that 17,71,541 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,69,421 vaccine doses as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday.

Will strive to provide relief to people hit by COVID, floods: CM-designate Bommai

Cumulatively, 14,43,08,571 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 68,72,779 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states --Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 23:13 [IST]