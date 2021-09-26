YouTube
    Fact check: News reports on mass transfer of AIIMS Delhi doctors

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday termed as "fallacious" reports in a section of media alleging that Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said there will be a mass transfer of AIIMS Delhi doctors.

    Fact check: News reports on mass transfer of AIIMS Delhi doctors

    According to the media reports, the minister made the statement while speaking on the 66th Foundation Day of AIIMS on Saturday

    "The reports further state that the government will soon implement a transfer policy to introduce uniform medical standards in all AIIMS across the country. This policy will lead to mass transfer of doctors of AIIMS Delhi to the new AIIMS, while new doctors will be appointed for AIIMS Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

    "It is clarified that the headlines of various newspapers quoting the Union Health Minister from yesterday''s AIIMS New Delhi 66th foundation day event are incorrect and misleading. The Union Minister did not make such statements yesterday. These reports are fallacious, ill-informed and have clearly misrepresented the facts," it said.

    Mandaviya had expressed hope that students passing out of AIIMS would enrich the new AIIMS being built across the country. The present faculty with their rich experience can also act as a guiding light to these institutes, the ministry said.

    health ministry aiims

    Story first published: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
    X