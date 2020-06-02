Cyclone Nisarga: Twitter gets flooded with memes and jokes as Mumbai braces for storm

Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 02: Mumbai city woke up to cloudy and windy weather. The Financial capital witnessed a change in weather, as Cyclone Nisarga is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90 to 105 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph.

Social media was soon flooded with funny memes and jokes as to how the citizens of Mumbai are ready to face Nisarga cyclone and #CycloneNisarga started dominating trends online.

Dear 2020 what else you got for us . You Win. Just stop now #NisargaCyclone #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/wjCmDjBJvb — Jatish Varma (@jatishvarma1) June 2, 2020

Are you sure it was 2012 and not 2020 that the Mayans predicted as the end of the world? Tried remaining positive for so long only to find out #Ebola and #NisargaCyclone trending. pic.twitter.com/MVlk5fAADE — Dhruv Attri (@latevroomer) June 1, 2020

#NisargaCyclone is expected to landfall on 3rd or 4th june ....

*Meanwhile each Gujarat and maharashtra 's people : pic.twitter.com/F5decQalHa — Mahipalsinh Vaghela (@MahipalsinhVa13) June 2, 2020

Maharashtra already at the dumps, facing the wrath of #COVID19 now braces to face the #NisargaCyclone onslaught.



Meanwhile Mumbaikars : 👇 pic.twitter.com/tssNbNNk9u — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) June 1, 2020

#NisargaCyclone



Last hope,Only Baburao can save us from 2020. pic.twitter.com/qUDS1aQ5r3 — UMESH TIWARI (@umeshtiwari107) June 1, 2020