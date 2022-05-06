Cyclone Asani threat: Odisha puts relief-rescue teams in top gear; 18 districts on alert

Asani Live Tracking: Cyclone over Bay of Bengal on May 8, Landfall likely on May 10, says IMD

Bhubaneswar, May 06: Odisha government has alerted the collectors of at least 18 districts of the state in view of the possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. Even though the exact path of the possible cyclone is yet to be ascertained by the Indian meteorological department, yet the state government is taking no chance in meeting any eventuality arising out of the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

In a meeting held yesterday, the Special Relief Commissioner of the state has asked the collectors to identified low areas and cyclone shelters in their respective districts by today to carry out necessary evacuation and safety measures, should the cyclonic circulation turns into a depression and a possible cyclone in the next couple of days.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a letter to the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone.

Jena asked the district collectors to identify the vulnerable people and shift them to safe shelters, prepare a detailed evacuation plan for those living in kutcha houses, near the coast or in low lying areas. The elderly, the disabled, women and children should be sent to designated geo-tagged shelter buildings.

All safe shelter buildings, permanent or temporary, should be geo-tagged and a team comprising three local officials, two male and one woman such as ASHA workers, lady teachers, lady constables and home guards should be put in charge of each of them.

Meanwhile, the state administration has also asked people not to resort to panic buying, which may lead to hoarding thereby inflating prices of essential commodities.

