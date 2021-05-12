Covid-19: Swift clearing of global aid strengthens tertiary medical care, says Centre
New Delhi, May 12: The central government said on Wednesday that in the spirit of goodwill, the global community has been helping India to address the challenges of Covid management. A number of countries have sent aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27.
Various Ministries/Departments of Government of India are seamlessly collaborating through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid from different countries/organisations to augment India's efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID in the country.
Cumulatively, 9,284 Oxygen Concentrators; 7,033 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP; 3.44L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from 27th April 2021 to 11th May 2021.
Major items received on 11th May 2021 from UK, Egypt, Kuwait and South Korea include:
- Oxygen Concentrator: 30+50=80
- Oxygen Cylinder: 300+1290=1590
- Ventilator/ BIPAP/ CPAP: 20
The Union Health Ministry has set up a dedicated cell for regular comprehensive monitoring of the entire process of effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs.
The dedicated Coordination Cell created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations has started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021.