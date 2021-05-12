Covid-19: Swift clearing of global aid strengthens tertiary medical care, says Centre

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 12: The central government said on Wednesday that in the spirit of goodwill, the global community has been helping India to address the challenges of Covid management. A number of countries have sent aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27.

    78,595 vials of Remdesivir from the US landed at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday night.
    78,595 vials of Remdesivir from the US landed at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday night.

    Various Ministries/Departments of Government of India are seamlessly collaborating through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid from different countries/organisations to augment India's efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID in the country.

    Cumulatively, 9,284 Oxygen Concentrators; 7,033 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP; 3.44L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from 27th April 2021 to 11th May 2021.

    Major items received on 11th May 2021 from UK, Egypt, Kuwait and South Korea include:

    • Oxygen Concentrator: 30+50=80
    • Oxygen Cylinder: 300+1290=1590
    • Ventilator/ BIPAP/ CPAP: 20

    The Union Health Ministry has set up a dedicated cell for regular comprehensive monitoring of the entire process of effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs.

      The dedicated Coordination Cell created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations has started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021.

      coronavirus

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 16:32 [IST]
