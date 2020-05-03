  • search
    COVID-19: India's tally crosses 40,000-mark; 10,887 recoveries so far

    New Delhi, May 03: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 40,000 mark on Sunday, as 2,487 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

    The death toll from COVID-19 has gone up to to 1,306 after 83 coronavirus-linked deaths were reported in 24 hours.

    Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a total of 12,296 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported a total of 790 fresh cases with 36 deaths, taking its total tally to 521.

    Gujarat comes at second after recording 5,055 cases with 262 deaths, the capital records total 4122 cases with 64 deaths as per the latest data shared by the Helth Ministry.

    'Ready to live with Coronavirus': Kejriwal announces lockdown relaxations with conditions

    At least 4,122 cases have been declared in Delhi with 64 fatalities, while Madhya Pradesh has reported 156 deaths and 2,546 confirm cases of COVID-19.

    Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have recorded over 2,700 cases each with 65 deaths and 29 fatalities.

    The state of Uttar Pradesh has also reported more than 26,000 cases, which includes 43 fatalities who succumbed to the deadly virus.

    More than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged till date. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery.

    If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it's around 12 days. Also India's mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 19:54 [IST]
