India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the booster dose or precaution dose of the Covid vaccine will be available to the 18+ population across the country starting from April 10.

In a statement, the government said, "It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres. The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022.

Know All About Booster Dose

All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres,"

An orientation meeting of all Health Secretaries of States/UTs was held on Saturday, under the chairpersonship of Secretary (H&FW), regarding precaution dose for 18-59 years old population at Private CVCs.

No Fresh Registrations Required

Secretary (H&FW) highlighted that the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine which has been used for the administration of 1st and 2nd dose. It was also informed that no fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN.

It was emphasized that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded of CoWIN platform and both the options of 'Online appointment' and 'Walk-in' registration and vaccination will be available at Private CVCs.

Vaccine Price

The Private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites as per the guidelines issued earlier by MoHFW. They can charge up to a maximum of INR 150 as service charge for vaccination over & above the cost of vaccine.

Sources had earlier said that a dose of vaccine will cost Rs 600.

HCWs, FLWs and Citizens aged 60 year or more, shall continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centers.

States/UTs were also advised to accelerate the administration of ongoing free COVID-19 vaccination with 1st dose and 2nd dose to 12+ years population and optimal administration of precaution dose for HCWs, FLWs and ≥60 years population at Govt. CVCs.

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 13:41 [IST]