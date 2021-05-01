Coronavirus: OPD service in Jammu GMC, its associated hospitals to be suspended from May 3

COVID-19 vaccine of people in 18-45 age group will not start from May 1 in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, May 01: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities announced suspension of physical examination of patients at the outpatient departments (OPDs) in Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals from May 3, an official order said on Saturday.

Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Shashi Sudhan Sharma, however, said emergency services would continue to remain functional round-the-clock as per routine.

"In view of recent surge of COVID-19 pandemic and increase in patient load, the routine OPDs in GMC and its associated hospitals shall remain suspended with effect from May 3 till further order. However, in order to avoid inconvenience to general public, the emergency services shall continue to remain functional (24x7) as per routine," Sharma said in her order.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said on Saturday.

Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, has written in this context to the Union Health Ministry, as per a copy of the letter provided by ITBP officials. The 150 ventilators, equipped with global positioning system (GPS), will be installed at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) that began operating on April 26 at the Radha Soami Beas campus in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area.

The ITBP, a border guarding force, has been entrusted to run the centre with the administrative support and funding of the state government. The SPCCC was opened by the Centre on Delhi government's request in view of the recent massive surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital.

The PMO letter stated that the ventilators will be made available from the PM CARES Trust Fund on a loan basis of six months now, which if necessary, may be extended further on review. The life-saving equipment will be used to address the "needs of critical patients" at the SPCCC, it said, adding that the request seeking these equipments was made by ITBP chief SS Deswal.