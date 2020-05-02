Coronavirus crisis: Good news for Kerala as it records zero cases of COVID-19 on May 1

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, May 02: Kerala, for the first time in over one month, has reported zero new cases of coronavirus on May 01, as the deadly virus has continued to spread all over the country.

March 18 was the last time when Kerala did not have any new cases of coronavirus in the state. Recently, the state had also witnessed just one or two cases to its tally.

Kerala, God's own country, was the first state in India to have COVID-19 patients. Also, this state has seen the slowest rise in numbers in April among states with large caseloads.

Presently, there are 497 confirmed cases, and just three deaths, which too is the lowest among states with a significant number of cases.

Apart from Kerala, there are about ten states and union territories in India that did not record new cases on Friday. Also, it can be seen that some of these states and union territory have not added to their tally for several days.

Taking Telangana for an instance, the state has been adding cases mostly in single digits for the last few days. It has reported only six cases on Friday, taking the state tally to 1,044.

Other states that gathered more number of coronavirus cases include Maharashtra, that has 11,506 confirmed cases out of which 1,879 have recovered from the disease. Tamil Nadu showed registered 203 cases on Friday to take its tally to 2,526.

Currently, the total number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 37,336 while the death toll has increased to 1,218, according to health ministry data.