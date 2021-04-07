Coronavirus cases: With 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases, India records highest single day spike so far

'Worse than first wave': Maharashtra sees 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, Oxygen demand goes up

New Delhi, Apr 07: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded as many as 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began. According to the health ministry, of these, nearly 55,000 cases were detected in Maharashtra, while Chhattisgarh scaled a new peak of 9,921 cases.

As many as 630 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus death count in India to 1,66,177.

While 59,856 people were discharged, the total active caseload in the country stands at 8,43,473. 1,17,92,135 people have recovered so far. The previous high of 1,03,844 new cases in a single day was reported on April 5. Total vaccination stands at 8,70,77,474.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to April 6. Of these, 12,08,329 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The Centre cautioned that the next four weeks were "very very critical" and sought people's participation to control the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.