Coronavirus cases: India records 12,584 new COVID-19 cases; 167 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 12: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded 12,584 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in around six-and-half months. The COVID-19 tally stood at 1,04,79,179. The death toll reached 1,51,327 with 167 more fatalities, the lowest in the last seven-and-half-months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

According to health ministry, the COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested so far with 6,59,209 samples being tested on Monday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.