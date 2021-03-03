YouTube
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Chinese build-up in Depsang

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over Chinese build-up in Depsang region near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said the cowardice of the government will lead to tragic consequences in the future.

    Sharing an exclusive report of India Today, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "China mobilized its conventional and cyber forces to threaten India. GOI buckled."

    "Mark my words, our land in Depsang is gone and DBO is vulnerable. GOI's cowardice will lead to tragic consequences in the future," Rahul Gandhi said as he referred to India's highest airstrip Daulet Beg Oldie in Ladakh.

    The latest imagery suggested that the main building at PLA's Tianwendian post, an all-season post in Aksai Chin, has seen additional auxiliary structures, camps, vehicles and fencing since August 2020. The post is about 24 km opposite to Daulet Beg Oldie (DBO).

    The Tianwendian post with its air defence systems, storages, additional shelters and vehicles for the reinforcements serves as the core of the PLA operations in the region.

    On May 5, 2020, the border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

    Ending the long stand-off between the two forces last month, Indian and Chinese troops implemented disengagement in eastern Ladakh's Galwan and Pangong Tso area.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 11:54 [IST]
    X