Congress' 'Bharat Bachao rally' on Nov 30 against Centres's "anti-people policies"

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Congress announced on Saturday that its district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan on November 30.

The party had planned to hold agitations in various parts of the country from November 5 to 15, during which it would take out protests to highlight the failures of the BJP-led government.

"Today, we decided that the agitations at district and state levels will be completed before November 25," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal reporters.

"We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the Central government on November 30 in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because people are suffering very much," he said.

The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of it frontal organisations', department heads, state unit chiefs and CLP leaders on Saturday.

"The meeting was called to discuss the agitation programme... against the Central government's anti-people policies, especially economic slowdown, farmers distress, huge unemployment and other issues," Venugopal said.