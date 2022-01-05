Civil services (main) examination to be conducted as per schedule: UPSC

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held as per schedule from Friday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Wednesday amid calls to postpone the exams due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The UPSC has urged the state governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates and examination functionaries in their movement. The states have been told that if necessary, the e-admit cards of the candidates and the identity cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes, the UPSC said.

"After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022," it said in a statement.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, among others.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition on Thursday seeking direction to postpone the exams till such time when the COVID-19 situation is normalized. The matter was mentioned for urgent listening of the hearing on Wednesday, on that, Chief Justice of Delhi DN Patel directed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The petition is filed by the candidates, who passed Preliminary Examination and now have to appear in the Mains Examination. They claim that despite fears of getting infected thet are worried about losing their valuable attempts.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 18:13 [IST]