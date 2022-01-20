YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh: Nearly 70% voter turnout in general, by-polls for panchayat bodies

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Jan 20: At least 70 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the general and bypolls to elect 512 representatives of three-tier panchayat bodies in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

    Chhattisgarh: Nearly 70% voter turnout in general, by-polls for panchayat bodies

    The polls to elect three Jila Panchayat members, 27 members of Janpad Panchayat, 152 sarpanches and 330 panches in 28 districts were held from 7 am to 3 pm, the official from the state election commission said.

    A total of 3,04,450 voters, which is 69.59 per cent, exercised their franchise, he said, adding that no untoward incident was reported from any place during the polling process. A total of 4,37,282 voters were eligible to cast ballots, of which 2,18,680 were men, 2,18,600 women and two were from the third gender in both general and by-polls, it was stated.

    As many as 1,066 polling stations were set up for both general and bypolls, for which 1,288 candidates were in the fray, the official said.

    The general polls were to be held in five Gram Panchayats of Kondagaon district and three of Korea district, while the by-elections were for three Jila Panchayat members - one each in Raigarh, Surajpur and Bijapur districts - 27 Janpad Panchayat members, 144 sarpanches and 330 panches in 28 districts, he added. PTI

    More CHATTISGARH News  

    Read more about:

    chattisgarh chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 22:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X