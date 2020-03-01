CBSE Exams 2020: Board Exams in riot-hit areas of North East Delhi from March 2

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 01: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday confirmed that the board examinations for Class 10, 12 will be held from March 2 through March 7. However, the apex education body added that it was prepared to make concessions for students from riot-hit north-east Delhi, who would not be able to attend the exams from Monday.

"As per our ongoing consultations with Delhi Police, the Board exams can be held smoothly & safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the examinations. The Board will hold examinations of both Class 10&12 in North-East Delhi from 2nd March as per schedule," CBSE said.

"At the same time, considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March" it further added.

The CBSE had postponed exams scheduled for February 26, 27, 28 and 29 in centres located in northeast Delhi.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Directorate of Education announced closure of all schools in northeast Delhi till March 7.