Kejriwal and Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna for 'new category for corruption', Cong mocks AAP leaders

CBI searches Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 30: CBI officials searched Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's locker in an alleged corruption case at the PNB branch in Ghaziabad.

A team of about five Central Bureau of Investigation officials reached the PNB branch at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital, to execute the search. Sisodia was at the bank with his wife.

CBI officials will check my bank locker on Tuesday: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia, who also handles Delhi government's excise portfolio, is among the 15 accused named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

"Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe," the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Know all about Manish Sisodia

Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.