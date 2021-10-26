Captain Singh set to resign from Congress: New party may be named The Punjab Lok Congress

Congress trying to copy us: TMC on decision to field 40 per cent women candidates for UP polls

Amritsar, Oct 26: Will Captain Amarinder Singh announce a new political outfit in Punjab. He would be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

"Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral Captain Singh's media advisor said.

He is likely to announce his resignation from the Congress party and float his own party called The Punjab Lok Congress.

Last month following a bitter spat, Captain Singh tendered his resignation as chief minister of Punjab. A few days later he had announced that he would be quitting the Congress and will float a new party. He also said that he would have no problems in tying up with the BJP if the three central farm laws are withdrawn.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 15:22 [IST]