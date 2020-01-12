Black flag shown to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee skips at Kolkata Port Trust event

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jan 12: Black flag was shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Netaji Indoor Stadium where he reached a short while ago to be a part of the celebration to mark 150-years of the Kolkata Port Trust.

Speculations were rife that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be joining PM Narendra Modi on stage at the 150-years of Kolkata Port Trust celebration event. However, Mamata Banerjee is not present at the event.