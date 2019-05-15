  • search
    BJP's Priyanka Sharma released from jail, claims police forced her to sign apology letter

    New Delhi, May 15: Priyanka Sharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was arrested from Howrah for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee has been released from the jail after a court order. Sharma said that she was treated rudely by the jail authorities and they did not let her talk to her lawyer or family members.

    Sharma also said that she did not want to apologise for sharing the meme on Mamata Banerjee while claiming that the local police forced her to sign an apology letter before release. She said that the matter was sub-judice and she will battle it out in court.

    Priyanka Sharma
    Priyanka Sharma. PTI photo.

    Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court took strong exception to the fact that BJP worker Priyanka Sharma was still in prison, despite SC order yesterday specifying clearly that she should be released.

    SC frees BJP activist in Mamata meme case, says apology not conditional

    The government's lawyer argued that the district magistrate might not have been able to get a copy of the Supreme Court order which may have delayed her release. However, Justice Indira Banerjee dismissed this argument saying that the court had clearly said that the woman should be released immediately. The Bench further warned that unless the BJP worker is released immediately, the state government will be liable to face contempt proceedings.

