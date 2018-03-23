BJP 'Lying Factory' at work to spin 'Fake News' about Congress link to Cambridge Analytica: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on the BJP over the issue of the Facebook data breach, Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that the ruling party's "lying factory" is at work in spinning "fake news" about the Grand Old Party's links to Cambridge Analytica (CA).

"BJP lying factory at work: Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012. BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA! Real story vanishes (sic)," tweeted Gandhi.

Launching a stinging attack against the government, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it invented a story on data theft by the Congress to divert attention from the death of 39 Indians in Iraq. The Congress president also accused the government of baiting the media.

The Congress has been accusing the government of managing headlines to deflect the country's focus from the multi-crore PNB bank scam, the dilution of provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act and questions being raised by the families of those killed in Iraq.

Adding to the chorus of Congress criticism, the party's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said: "It is a fake agenda and white lie being dished out by Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad."

"The BJP's factory of fake news has produced one more fake product today. It appears fake statements, fake press conferences and fake agendas have become an everyday character of the BJP and its 'lawless' law minister Ravi Shankar," Surjewala added.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day