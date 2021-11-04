YouTube
    BJP leader slaps police constable for preventing him from burning Siddaramaiah's effigy in Raichur

    Raichur, Nov 04: BJP leader and former MLA A Papareddy on Wednesday allegedly slapped a police constable for preventing him from burning the effigy of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a protest rally.

    BJP leader slaps police constable for preventing him from burning Siddaramaiahs effigy in Raichur

    In a video, which has gone viral, the BJP leader is seen shoving and slapping constable Raghavendra, who was in plainclothes and posted at Raichur west police station. The incident occurred during a statewide protest organised by the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha against veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Dalits during a public meeting at Sindgi on October 26.

    As the argument heated up, senior police officers intervened and distanced Papareddy from the constable. Later speaking to reporters, Papareddy said he was not aware that the man in civil dress was a police constable and perceived him as a BJP worker. He alleged that the constable snatched the effigy and threw it in a drain, which irked him.

    When asked whether he would apologise for his action, the former MLA said, "Why should I apologise? There should be action against him (constable). He should have been humble. Why did he come in civil dress, stood among us like an ordinary party worker, snatched the effigy and run away?"

    Seeking to know the reason behind the constable allegedly running away with the effigy, Papareddy said he just 'shoved' and scolded him. Papareddy also demanded action against Raghavendra suspecting his motives behind interrupting a "usual tradition of burning effigies, which existed for the past 50 years".

    Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 9:18 [IST]
