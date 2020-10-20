YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar poll 2020: Slippers thrown at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav during election rally in Bihar's Aurangabad

    By
    |

    Patna, Oct 20: As election campaign in poll bound Bihar state heats up, a pair of slippers were hurled at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday.

    Slippers thrown at RJDs Tejashwi Yadav during election rally in Bihars Aurangabad

    The incident happened when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was campaigning for his party's candidate in Aurangabad.

    Yadav was sitting on the stage and was about the speak. While one slipper missed him completely, the other one landed in his lap.

    Yadav and other leaders were busy looking after the arrangement on the stage when one slipper passed by flying, a video from the event posted on Twitter by news agency ANI showed.

    However, it was not immediately clear who threw the slippers.

    Bihar is set to vote for 3-phased assembly election, with the first phase scheduled for October 28, while second and third phase on November 3 and 7, 2020. The results will be declared on November 10.

    More BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 News

    Read more about:

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 tejashwi yadav bihar

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 21:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X