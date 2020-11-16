Nitish Kumar: Masterful craftsman of realpolitick who believes politics is the art of possible

14, 20, 1+1: The ministerial berth allocation for JD(U), BJP, HAM (S), VIP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 16: The suspense with regard to the Nitish Kumar cabinet, but it could be expected that the Chief Minister would have a blend of young and old faces.

There is speculation that 14 newly elected lawmakers from the JD(U) and BJP could take oath. One MLA each from the HAM (S) and VIP could also take oath.

Shreyashi Singh, a national level shooting champion, who won on a BJP ticket from the Jamui seat is one of the names doing the rounds for a ministerial berth. From the JD(U) quota, Sunil Kumar, a former director general of police is likely to make the cut too.

Who is Renu Devi? BJP’s surprise choice for Bihar deputy CM post

The names of former minister Nand Kishore Yadav and ex-deputy speaker, Amarendra Pratap Singh are the names doing the rounds for the post of Speaker. The post of Speaker will be with the BJP.

On the other hand, the BJP, Tarkishore Prasad will take over as the deputy chief minister.

He had said that in all likelihood he would be taking oath on Monday. I will be working as the deputy CM in the new government, he told reporters.

Renu Devi is also likely to be elevated as the deputy CM. She is also likely to bag a key portfolio in the Cabinet.

2 deputies, a speaker: Understanding BJP’s equations in Bihar

The new Cabinet will be expanded over the next few months. The NDA has worked out a formula for the allocation of ministerial berths. The JD(U) with 43 MLAs will get a maximum of 14 berths. On the other hand, the BJP with 74 legislators will get a maximum of 20 berths, while the HAM(S) and VIP will settle one ministerial berth each.