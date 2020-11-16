Who is most likely to be Bihar’s new deputy chief minister

Four JD(U) leaders take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar

Patna, Nov 16: Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades, in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with unanimous support of all legislators of the NDA despite his partys plummeted tally.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time; Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi his deputies

Four JDU leaders - Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary also take oath as cabinet ministers.

Earlier on Sunday, Nitish Kumar was chosen as leader of the NDA by the newly-elected MLAs and MLCs of all four parties which are alliance partners.