YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four JD(U) leaders take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar

    By
    |

    Patna, Nov 16: Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades, in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

    Four JD(U) leaders take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar

    Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with unanimous support of all legislators of the NDA despite his partys plummeted tally.

    Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time; Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi his deputies

    Four JDU leaders - Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary also take oath as cabinet ministers.

    Earlier on Sunday, Nitish Kumar was chosen as leader of the NDA by the newly-elected MLAs and MLCs of all four parties which are alliance partners.

    More NITISH KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar Bihar Assembly Election 2020 cabinet ministers bihar

    Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 17:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X