Who is Tarkishore Prasad? Nitish Kumar's new deputy

Patna, Nov 16: Tarkishore Prasad, a four-term Katihar MLA is set to replace Sushil Modi as Deputy CM in Bihar.

Prasad's name was proposed by Sushil Kumar Modi, which was seconded by all the newly-elected MLAs.

Not much is known about Prasad in the political circles. He hails from the Kalwar caste, which is a part of the Vaishya community that comes under the backward class category.

Prasad won from Karihar assembly segment in the current assembly elections for the fourth straight term.

The 52-year-old BJP leader has risen from the ranks of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an affiliate of the RSS.

Prasad, who has been winning Katihar constituency since October 2005, is an Intermediate (10 2) science pass out from D S College, Katihar in 1974 and has shown agriculture as his profession in the affidavit submitted in the recently held elections.

Another leader Renu Devi has also been picked for the deputy chief ministers post. The combination of Tarkishore Prasad and Devi is an interesting one since the BJP is trying to make larger inroads into the Vaishya and EBC communities.

While Prasad is from the Vaishya community, Renu Devi belong to the Nonia caste of the EBCs in Bihar. By making Prasad and Renu Devi as deputy CMs, the BJP would now look to asset itself in these two communities.

BJP, which emerged as big brother in the NDA alliance likely get 20 to 22 seats in the state cabinet. While the JD(U) will likely get around 11 to 12 seats in the new Bihar cabinet. The VIP and HAM will be accommodated with one berth each, say media reports.

The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.