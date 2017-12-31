Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 update: Check PAT scheme here

The Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 has been delayed. All efforts are being made to declare the results next week, sources said. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

Sources had indicated that the results were expected to be announced by the last week of December 2017. Meanwhile you can check below details of the PAT scheme or the Physical Ability Test which will carry a total of 100 marks.

Around 11 lakh candidates have registered and appeared for the Bihar Constable Examination. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 9,900 constables have to be recruited by means of the examination. Candidates who clear the written test would be called for the subsequent rounds. Approximately, 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted for the next round. Candidates are awaited to keep checking for the official notification on csbc.bih.nic.in.

PAT scheme details:

The test will include running which will be rated on how fast they finish the 1.6 km distance. If the candidate takes less than five minutes, they will score 50 marks.

How to check Bihar Police Constable Results 2017:

Go to csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on relevant link

Enter all the required details such as roll number and password in the space provided

Submit

View results

Download

Take a print out

