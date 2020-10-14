Bihar Elections 2020: If RJD wins, Kashmiri militants will take shelter in state, says Nityanand Rai

Patna, Oct 14: While addressing a rally for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Union minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stoked controversy with his comments "if RJD wins the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar, Kashmiri militants will take shelter in the state".

He made the comments while addressing a poll rally in Vaishali's Mahanar constituency.

"The NDA government is eliminating militants from Kashmir but I have great apprehension about militants taking shelters in Bihar once the RJD government gains power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have given a responsibility to me, and we will not allow it to happen in Bihar," Rai said.

Reacting to Rai's comments, RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan slammed the Union minister and said that his statements are extremely shameful and he should apologise.

Taking strong exception to Rai's statements, Gagan who is the state spokesperson of RJD said that te union minister does not have dignity for the post he is holding.

"The statement given by Nityanand Rai is extremely shameful. What kind of language is he using at a political rally? "He should apologise to the people of Bihar. He is holding the Minister of State for Home Affairs portfolio and he does not have dignity for the post," the RJD leader said.

Bihar will witness three-phased election on October 28, November 3 and 7. The Election Commission will declare the Bigar poll results on November 10.

The RJD has formed an alliance with the Congress and Left parties, including Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)), the Community Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).