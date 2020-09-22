Bengaluru drug case: Lookout notice issued against ex-minister's son Aditya Alva

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sept 22: The Central Crime Branch is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has issued a lookout notice against former Minister and late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya, who is at large.

The police suspect that Alva is in India and is hiding to evade arrest. They also fear that he may try to flee the country and accordingly all the airports in India have been alerted to arrest him, police sources said.

"We have issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva," an officer in the CCB told PTI. Meanwhile, the Internal Security Division, which is simultaneously probing the case had summoned a few television and film artists besides sports personalities. However, no one has been arrested yet.

According to the ISD officials, notices have been served on 67 people. The state police started investigating drug abuse among bigwigs including those in the film industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

The CCB has arrested 13 people in this connection while it is in lookout for at least seven more people. Those arrested include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani realtor Rahul Thonse and RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.