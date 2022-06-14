Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Strategic importance of freedom fighter Tirot Singh’s caves

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 14: August 15 2022 will mark 75 years of India's independence. The Indian freedom struggle gave birth to a number of fighters who dedicated their lives towards freeing India from the British.

One such freedom fighter was Tirot Singh also known as U Tirot Sing Syiem.

Nongkhlaw Kingdom of the Western Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. His heroic efforts and tactical battle skills are legendary. In the Anglo-Khasi war (1829-33) Tirot and his band of faithful followers used guerilla tactics to evade and strike the militarily superior colonial forces, according to an article in the website Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, run by the Ministry of Culture.

The caves of Khasi Hills proved to be strategically important for him and his courageous followers during this war. The ricky and hilly terrain of the region proved beneficial for the Khasi warriors. These historically significant caves were discovered recently.

These natural rock and monolithic caves record various councils that Tirot Sing had with his fellow soldiers and supporters to plan the war strategy. On top of the Khasi Hills, one can still see his Mawbishar (his judgment seat). If rocks could speak, they would narrate the stories of tactical meetings that were held in this durbar of the brave warrior. These caves, known as "Krem Tirot" or "Tirot Singh Caves", are located in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

People of Meghalaya still gratefully remember their celebrated revolutionary of Meghalaya, Chief U Tirot Sing, who sacrificed his life in an attempt to keep the British troops away from the Western Khasi Hills. Each year, Meghalaya observes a State Holiday in remembrance of his death anniversary.

To further celebrate such revolutionaries of the nation under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Head of Nongkhlaw village in the West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya is spearheading efforts to preserve the story of Meghalaya's revolutionary warrior and his battalion who successfully managed to keep the armed British troops away from Khasi Hills.

Heroic leaders such as Tirot Sing rose to be the fighters that the nation needed during the British rule. We honour and remember their contribution and dedication towards our motherland.

You can read the original article here: https://amritmahotsav.nic.in/stories-of-change-detail.htm?1

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 15:26 [IST]