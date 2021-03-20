Assam elections 2021: PM Modi blames Congress for making Assam one of the 'most disconnected states in India'

Assam elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto, promises to scrap CAA

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Guwahati, Mar 20: In a recent development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021. "Our manifesto carries the aspirations of the people of Assam," the Congress leader said.

While releasing the document, Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP alleging that Assam's identity is being attacked by the saffron party.

"We are aware that the RSS and BJP are attacking diverse cultures of this nation. Attacking our languages, history, our way of thinking, our way of being. So this manifesto provides a guarantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam," he said.

Puducherry elections 2021: PM Modi all set to address election rally in Pondy on March 30

In its manifesto, the Congress party has promised to scrap Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. It has also promised five lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity per month for all, besides hiking the minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, with 39 seats going to polls in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6.