    As we face threats from autocratic states ...: Boris Johnson ahead of India visit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Apr 17: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his upcoming visit to India will deepen the long-term partnership between our countries.

    Boris Johnson

    In a tweet today, Johnson said his upcoming visit to India will focus on issues "that really matter" to the people of India and UK.

    "This week I'll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together," Johnson tweeted.

    "India, as a major economic power and the world's largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times," he said, alluding to the war in Ukraine.

    "My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations - from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," the British Prime Minister tweeted.

    Sunday, April 17, 2022, 19:30 [IST]
    X