    Arvind Kejriwal government gets notice as Delhi’s air quality remains very poor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sent a notice to the Delhi government as the air quality in the city continues to remain very poor quality.

    National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in a tweet,, ' the safety of school children is a matter of concern due to the dangerous level of pollution in Delhi, so far the state government of Delhi has not taken any decision on this. Children are in the wrath of toxic air in schools, and in playgrounds. This negligence is wrong. NCPCR is issuing a notice."

    A layer of pungent haze lingered over Delhi as the citys air quality neared the severe zone.
    A layer of pungent haze lingered over Delhi as the city's air quality neared the "severe" zone. PTI Photo

    Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, news agency PTI reported.

    Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) had read 361 -- 'very poor' -- at 8 pm on Monday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    According to Central Pollution Control Board data shared on the SAMEER app, the AQI in Delhi on Tuesday morning stood at 426 at 9:10 AM. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 15:19 [IST]
    X