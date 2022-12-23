Armaan, Tanveer, Kallu, Sonu arrested in Bihar for chanting Pakistan Zindabad slogans post badminton match

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: Five in Bihar have been arrested after they raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans after winning a badminton match at Bhojpur, Bihar.

The incident took lace in the Chandi village where a group of people celebrating their win in a badminton game raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar Singh said that an FIR will be registered after identifying all those who raised the slogans. He also said that so far those who have been arrested are Mohammed Armaan, Mohammed Tanveer, Kallu, and Sonu. The police are also investigating by checking the video of the slogans being raised.

Reports said that the badminton match was taking place in the Narbirpur Tola, Chandi of the Koilvar block. The final match on Wednesday was between Koilvar and Chandi and several panchayat representatives were also present at the game.

Sharing the same on Twitter, one user wrote, 'video of youth raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabar at Bihar's Arrah. The video has gone viral and the police have arrested five.

The video in circulation shows that a person dressed in blue shooting the video while two others are holding the trophy during what appears to be a victory procession. While the march is on, the youth can be seen raising the pro-Pakistan slogans. You can see the video posted below.

It must be also noted that another video has gone viral where a crowd of 40 to 50 people is seen grabbing the youth for raising the the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

The user while sharing the video wrote, 'second video is also viral in Bihar's Bhojpur. Crowd raised slogans go Hindustan Zindabad. Five arrested fro raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, the user also went on to say. You can see the video below.

The crowd after grabbing the Muslim youth who were raising the pro. Pakistan slogans made them chant 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Muradabad' slogans.

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 16:58 [IST]