YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Application for emergency use of Covaxin submitted: Bharat Biotech seeks nod from WHO

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, May 25: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said that the regulatory approvals for COVAXIN are in process in over 60 countries.

    Application for emergency use of Covaxin submitted: Bharat Biotech seeks nod from WHO

    ''Emergency Use Authorisations have been obtained in 13 countries with more to follow. Application for Emergency Use Listing submitted to WHO-Geneva, regulatory approvals are expected Jul-Sept 2021,'' said the company.

    Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra EllaCovaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

    The US, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the EU are among those do not have Covaxin on their approved list of vaccines for now.

    The WHO had earlier said Pfizer, Moderna and Covishield on its approved list but for Covaxin, it says "more information required".

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 19:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X