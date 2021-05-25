Application for emergency use of Covaxin submitted: Bharat Biotech seeks nod from WHO

Mucormycosis spread: Don't panic by colour of fungus, look for causes, risks, say experts

Hyderabad, May 25: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said that the regulatory approvals for COVAXIN are in process in over 60 countries.

''Emergency Use Authorisations have been obtained in 13 countries with more to follow. Application for Emergency Use Listing submitted to WHO-Geneva, regulatory approvals are expected Jul-Sept 2021,'' said the company.

Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

The US, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the EU are among those do not have Covaxin on their approved list of vaccines for now.

The WHO had earlier said Pfizer, Moderna and Covishield on its approved list but for Covaxin, it says "more information required".

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 19:45 [IST]