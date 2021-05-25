Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 25: Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint MD Suchitra Ella on Tuesday said that Covaxin has reached thirty cities in thirty days despite some employees being off work due to COVID.

    "COVAXIN reaches 30 cities within 30 day. All our employees are committed, working 24x7 thru lockdowns for the country''s immunisation - pls send your prayers to their families, some are still quarantined & off work," Ella said in a tweet.

    By way of dispatch to private hospitals, the vaccine has reached various cities, including Amritsar, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mysore, Pune, Raipur, Mohali and Vijayawada.

    Last week, Bharat Biotech said it plans to produce additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary''s facility in Gujarat. This will take the overall production volume of the vaccine to about 1 billion (100 crore) doses per annum.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
