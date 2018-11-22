Anything can happen in J&K: Never thought would re-tweet anything you say, Omar tells Mehbooba

Srinagar, Nov 22: The unexpected took place. Although the drama in Jammu and Kashmir ended with the dissolution of the state's legislative assembly, the events saw the National Conference and PDP agreeing with each other.

The unexpected event took place on Twitter. NC leader, Omar Abdullah re-tweeted Mehbooba Mufit's tweets and said that he had never thought he would re-tweet her comments.

"And I never thought I'd be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead. Once again the wisdom of the people will prevail," Omar wrote on Twitter. Omar in fact retweeted Mehbooba four times in just 15 minutes.

And I never thought I’d be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead. Once again the wisdom of the people will prevail. https://t.co/OcN9uRje1s — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018

"In my twenty six year old career as a politician, I thought I had seen it all! But like they say never say never! Nevertheless, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to @OmarAbdullah and @Ambikasoni4 ji for helping us achieve the seemingly impossible," Mufti tweeted.

Also Read | Governor dissolves J&K assembly after Mehbooba stakes claim to form govt

In series of tweets, she said since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, "we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections.

"Oddly enough our pleas fell on deaf ears. But who would have thought that the very idea of a grand coalition would give such jitters".

"In today's age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor's residence didn't receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution," she also said.