Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 others arrested

New Delhi, Aug 10: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and five others have been arrested over violent anti-Muslim slogans raised at a protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

"Five people including Ashwani Upadhyay to be examined in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar on Sunday," said Delhi Police.

The matter will be handled as per the law and no attempts to spread communal disharmony will be tolerated, the Delhi Police said.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here is being widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.