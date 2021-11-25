'My last': Anna Hazare to launch protest for farmers in Jan

Farmers' Protest: Former Maharashtra CM to meet Anna Hazare ahead of his hunger strike

Anna Hazare admitted to Pune hospital following chest pain; health condition stable

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 25: Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain on Thursday, as per news agency ANI.

He has been kept under observation and stable, said Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic. Sources said that the anti-corruption crusader will undergo angiography soon.

"Just got to know that Shri Anna Hazare has been admitted in Pune hospital he was suffering from some pain he will undergo angiography test. Praying for his recovery, [sic]" Anjali Damania, anti-corruption activist, tweeted.

84-year-old Kisan Baburao Hazare, popularly known as Anna Hazare, is a social activist who led movements to promote rural development, increase government transparency, and anti-corruption campaigns.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan-the third-highest civilian award by the Government of India in 1992 for his efforts in establishing Ralegan Siddhi, a village in Parner taluka of Ahmednagar district as a model for others.

In 2011, Hazare started satyagraha movement campaigning to enact a stronger anti-corruption Lokpal (ombudsman) bill in the Indian parliament. The draft incorporated more stringent provisions and gave wider power to the Lokpal than the government's 2010 draft. These included placing "the Prime Minister within the ambit of the proposed lokpal's powers.

His protest lead to nationwide movement as the UPA government was hit by one scam after the other.